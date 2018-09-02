For some of us, it took longer than others to see a recovery from the Great Recession. Others are still waiting. It seems like the middle class is always getting squeezed. When it comes to state and local budgets, funding for teachers, police and firefighters and others who work in the public interest can be contentious. When times are tough, that is when priorities are really tested. I know Idahoans value their families, their kids, public education and safe communities. That is why I hope people will vote this year and vote for the candidates who will fight for the people who teach our kids, put fires out and keep us safe.
Our communities are only as strong as the choices we make at the local and state level. That is where the decisions that affect our lives most are made. I’ll be voting for Muffy Davis, Michelle Stennett and Sally Toone, for state legislature because they will fight for Idaho values and work for strong education policies and funding in Boise.
Kim Laragan-Uranga
Hailey
