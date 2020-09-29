 Skip to main content
Letter to editor: Vote by mail is safe
Vote by mail is safe

Vote by mail is safe

Voting by mail is legal and safe. Do not be afraid, intimidated by those who tell you that we will not know the results on election night. Our ancestors did not have our advantages of instant news and so were unconcerned when it took days, perhaps even weeks, for news of who was elected their governor, their president. Until the invention of the telegraph, 1830-1840, news was received by the arrival of individual travelers, and by horse and carriage mail carriers which came to town certainly days and more often weeks after the event. If you want a mail-in ballot but are concerned, you have the option of bringing your sealed envelope into the County Office by Nov. 3, voting day. You can bring in your ballot as soon as you mark your ballot or on election day and, of course, you can send in your ballot by mail. Just don’t delay. Your vote is your great right as an American.

Ruth Dawson

Jerome

