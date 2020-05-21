Letter to editor: Vote Brenda Richards

As we vote to elect a new Senator for District 23, we have an important decision to make. Do you want the senator to just make a statement or do you want one who will make a difference? Brenda Richards will make difference. Voters of District 23 have a clear choice between a show pony making a statement or a work horse who will make a difference.
VOTE Brenda Richards for Senate.
Senators Bert Brackett, Lee Heider, Patti Anne Lodge, Jim Patrick
