Letter to editor: Vote Brenda Richards

I am writing to encourage your support and vote for Brenda Richards as Idaho District 23 Senator. I have known and worked with Brenda in various capacities for the last 16 years. This includes her service on the Owyhee Cattlemen’s Association board, Idaho Cattle Association, president of the National Public Lands Council, Owyhee County Treasurer, UI Extension programs, and the Idaho Rangeland Conservation Partnership.

Brenda Richards is a strong conservative voice for rural Idaho. She is a person of high integrity with a broad understanding of the issues in Idaho and beyond. She has experience working on local, state, and national levels. Willingness to take a stand is important however knowing when to take that stand is just as important. Brenda has the wisdom to choose the right battles.

Brenda is a supporter of your second amendment rights, has strong family values, and is pro-life. She believes in the value of education and is a supporter of local control for our schools. Brenda has also been a supporter and collaborator of University programs and research. She is fiscally conservative and understands the importance of budgets and accountability.

I believe that Brenda Richards is the best choice for Idaho District 23 Senator. Please join me in voting for Brenda Richards.

Scott Jensen

Marsing

