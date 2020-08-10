Letter to editor: Ultraconservative gathering was hateful

"Hello, Christian patriots," shouted Caleb Collier, John Birch Society coordinator, to ultraconservative people gathered at Twin Falls City Park. Since Christianity teaches everyone to love one's neighbor as oneself, and a true patriot also practices this principle, this call led to the expectation of a meeting of love, healing, and peace. With a mean spirit running rampant in America, unleashed from the top, we looked forward to being inspired. Instead, what was reported was an orgy of hateful diatribe, condemnation, and the atmosphere that "they are out to get us." Beware!
Apparently misguided, we harbor the assumption that children in public school are taught not only subject matter, but critical thinking skills, as well. On the contrary, Wayne Hoffman, Idaho Freedom Foundation president, insists that schools are teaching children "to hate all the things that make our country great." Dreadful!
But wait! Further reading reveals that the reporters covering the event were dismissed as "fake news." The media is the enemy, relating scientific facts that are incorrect and "poisoning our brains," lamented Miste Karlfeldt of Health Freedom of Idaho. Tom Munds, the John Birch Society master of ceremonies, added that "Media members are planning on overthrowing the American republic."
So are we to disregard the news release? None of these hateful statements were actually spoken? None of the ranting about our constitutional rights being violated were actually uttered? The reporters were telling lies! Whew!
Remember, this was a gathering of "Christian patriots" — people who practice love, healing and peace, and that is good news!
Eleanore Burkhart
Twin Falls
