Letter to editor: U.S. doesn't help its citizens

If they'd approved a second stimulus check, it'd be all over the news! Also we've should've had several stimulus checks by now! $1,200 isn't very much for anyone. It's been several months since we got our first payment . For some people it's been since March and others on SS since May. Other countries like Canada and many others have been taking care of their citizens since the pandemic started Canada has been 2K a month for their citizens. Or shortly afterwards!! We're the laughing stock of the world in regards to our nation helping it's citizens!