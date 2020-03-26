Letter to editor: Twin Falls shouldn't turn off water

To whom it may concern. I’ll tell you who is concerned. Me! Why is the city of Twin Falls going around turning water off at peoples homes when there is pandemic virus going around. When you are to be washing your hands and bathing. Several times a day. Seems to me that it doesn’t take very much common sense to figure out that if we close are office so people can’t pay unless you do it online or the phone they will turn your water off. Who in the city is making these decisions? How did they ever get in office? There is another pandemic virus going around and it’s only in the higher up of Twin Falls city and that’s Dunning Kruger Effect. Come on people wake up. Is a little bit of money that important right now? We have some really stupid people in office in the city of Twin Falls. The sad thing is we have even dumber people who elected the fools.