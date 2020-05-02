Letter to editor: Twin Falls schools thank public and request help

From Twin Falls School District
Twin Falls is a supportive place to live no matter what is happening in the world. Over the past weeks, the Twin Falls School District has been the recipient of numerous donations to help support students and their families in these challenging economic times. We are immensely grateful for this support and we know that these donations will enable students to continue learning even while our school buildings are closed.
Over the past few years, 64 percent of our students qualify for free and reduced lunches. This number is an indicator of the extent of poverty in our community. With many parents being laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19 it is fair to say that currently, more than 64 percent of our school district struggles with the basic necessities. When basic needs are a concern for families, parents are not able to provide the support children need and children are not able to dedicate themselves to learning.
To help bridge this gap, numerous community organizations have stepped up to provide for those in need. These generous organizations including, Clif Bar, Chobani, Anchor Bistro, Glanbia, Falls Brand, TitleOne, and the Bishop’s Storehouse of the LDS church. The care and dedication of these organizations to our community is inspiring and we cannot thank them enough for their donations.
While these donations have helped, there is still a need. The demand on our school-based food banks is higher than we have experienced in recent history and many of our food banks are nearing a point where they will no longer be able to distribute food boxes to the families in our community. If you are able to give and want to help support the families in our community, please reach out to our at-risk coordinator, Becky Jaynes at jaynesbe@tfsd.org.
Eva Craner
