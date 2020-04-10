Letter to editor: Turn to God to help your inner turmoil

Two articles, one in March 22nd paper, and one in March 29th paper list ways to deal with the coronavirus and resulting isolation attempts to avoid potential sickness. These suggestions were offered to combat cabin fever, loneliness, and boredom, all of which are fine but have nothing to do with addressing the inner turmoil and angst that unavoidably creeps in during the dark hours of night and steal away the financial, societal, and personal anchors of our lives as this virus has done to people. How about taking the Bible off the shelf, blowing away the dust and opening to Psalm 46:1 "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble"? Or Psalm 56:3 "What time I'm afraid, I'll trust in Thee." There's also Psalm 91:2 "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in Him will I trust." God spoke into being everything in and out of this universe. He's in control of it all. I don't know why He allowed this virus to enter our lives, but is He bad because He doesn't operate the way we think He should? Are we smarter than God? Psalm 46:10 is the correct answer to all of this, "Be still and know that I am God...". All these activities don't solve the problem, they only mask it. Lay all your burdens and fears at the feet of the One Who loves you so much He died in your place so you could have the real peace you seek.
Robert Jones
Twin Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!