Letter to editor: Turn to God to help your inner turmoil
0 comments

Letter to editor: Turn to God to help your inner turmoil

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Two articles, one in March 22nd paper, and one in March 29th paper list ways to deal with the coronavirus and resulting isolation attempts to avoid potential sickness. These suggestions were offered to combat cabin fever, loneliness, and boredom, all of which are fine but have nothing to do with addressing the inner turmoil and angst that unavoidably creeps in during the dark hours of night and steal away the financial, societal, and personal anchors of our lives as this virus has done to people. How about taking the Bible off the shelf, blowing away the dust and opening to Psalm 46:1 "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble"? Or Psalm 56:3 "What time I'm afraid, I'll trust in Thee." There's also Psalm 91:2 "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in Him will I trust." God spoke into being everything in and out of this universe. He's in control of it all. I don't know why He allowed this virus to enter our lives, but is He bad because He doesn't operate the way we think He should? Are we smarter than God? Psalm 46:10 is the correct answer to all of this, "Be still and know that I am God...". All these activities don't solve the problem, they only mask it. Lay all your burdens and fears at the feet of the One Who loves you so much He died in your place so you could have the real peace you seek.

Robert Jones

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God
Letters

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God

Answer, Revival

We did not have to have coronavirus (pestilence), floods, tornadoes, wildfires, etc.

2 Chronicles 7:14 "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

God gave man free agency, to do good or evil. When as a nation we choose to do evil such as doing and/or condoning wickedness such as abortion, adultery, arson, assault, child abuse, divorce, drunkenness, incest, lying, murder, perjury, robbery, same-sex marriages/sodomy, stealing, wife beating, etc., which are sins listed in the Bible, we invoke the wrath of God.

It has been said, "What we learn from history is we do not learn."

Read Ezekiel, which tells over and over again, particularly Chapter 33, tells how God disciplined his people who rebelled against God and committed adultery and idoltary.

It is time for world revival. God said if we turn from our wicked ways He, God, would heal our land. There is a heaven and hell. Scoff, die and go to hell. As a nation and the world, repent and stand in the place of blessing.

Carter Killinger

Twin Falls

Reader Comment: COVID-19 and the college of hard knocks
Letters

Reader Comment: COVID-19 and the college of hard knocks

On one extreme, the COVID-19 virus would go extinct worldwide within a few weeks if the world’s 7.8 billion people, simultaneously, could remain in their homes for that period. At the other extreme, visualize a population of billions who are ignorant of any catastrophic consequences caused by pathogens...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News