Letter to editor: Trump should not be commander in chief

As a Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, I am appalled and astonished at the remarks by Trump that he wouldn’t go to an American cemetery in France for US WWII service members who were killed in that war because “it’s filled with losers” now verified by three sources, and that he said that the 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood were “suckers” for getting killed.

Saying that former President George H. W. Bush was a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese in WWII and that combined with his remark about the late Sen. John McCain who served over five years in a POW camp, that “He’s (McCain is) not a war hero” make Trump unacceptable and unfit to serve as the commander in chief of our armed forces. As someone who managed to dodge the draft of my era because of “bone spurs” he has no place to make any kind of disparaging remark about any who have served in any era, particularly that of Vietnam.