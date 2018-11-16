Try 1 month for 99¢
In Sunday’s paper your columnist writes that when the press fights the president, the president wins. This was written by Anthony Zurcher, senior North America reporter for BBC news.

Apparently Mr. Zurcher is too young to remember former president Richard Milhouse Nixon, or just had a memory lapse. During President Nixon’s tenure in office, the same hate/hate relationship existed between the media and the president. To the president’s dismay he was to discover that the people began to believe the media more than they believed the president. The media relentless pursuit of the president’s illegal actions brought everything to light, along with the assistance of Deep Throat.

The president should never assume that he is greater than the press, that he needs them as much as they need him. Neither can really survive without the other. There are a lot of media groups out there that tend to put a not-so-truthful slant to the news, and they need to brought to an understanding that their type of news will not be tolerated. It’s not Fake News as the president would have you believe, it just outright lies. There are good news reporters, just as there as good politicians, and we should be seeking them out. Don’t take anything you hear for granted, check it out, unless you know for sure it is true.

Paul Daniel

Jerome

