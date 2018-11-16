In Sunday’s paper your columnist writes that when the press fights the president, the president wins. This was written by Anthony Zurcher, senior North America reporter for BBC news.
Apparently Mr. Zurcher is too young to remember former president Richard Milhouse Nixon, or just had a memory lapse. During President Nixon’s tenure in office, the same hate/hate relationship existed between the media and the president. To the president’s dismay he was to discover that the people began to believe the media more than they believed the president. The media relentless pursuit of the president’s illegal actions brought everything to light, along with the assistance of Deep Throat.
The president should never assume that he is greater than the press, that he needs them as much as they need him. Neither can really survive without the other. There are a lot of media groups out there that tend to put a not-so-truthful slant to the news, and they need to brought to an understanding that their type of news will not be tolerated. It’s not Fake News as the president would have you believe, it just outright lies. There are good news reporters, just as there as good politicians, and we should be seeking them out. Don’t take anything you hear for granted, check it out, unless you know for sure it is true.
Paul Daniel
Jerome
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I served under Nixon. He was a good Commander and Chief. I would have much rather served for him than I would have Obama. Nixon would have probably ended the Vietnam War a lot different than it did. He was planning another bombing operation before he got into trouble. History shows he had his problems. They all did.
The National Media is not the enemy of the people. But CNN has definitely identified themselves as an enemy of Trump and vice versa. I wish they'd both quit it. CNN gave us Obama, Obama did more damage to this Country than Trump ever could. It was Obama's intent to ruin this Country, he may have. I don't blame our problems on Trump or Nixon, I blame them on Obama and CNN. I don't watch CNN anymore.
The National Media is not the enemy of the people, but CNN might be, we'll have to see how this plays out.
Thankfully, we don't have to watch CNN, or read any media we don't want to.
Things have a way of working themselves out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.