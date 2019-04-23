{{featured_button_text}}
I am dismayed with your April 19 front page headline: "Report: Trump wanted probe control."

To provide fair and non-biased news, you should have selected for the front page "No collusion with Russia but no clear verdict on obstruction" which was surreptitiously hidden on page A-7.

It is very disappointing that you have not met your professional responsibility to your readers.

Cheryl A. Kaatz

Buhl

