I am dismayed with your April 19 front page headline: "Report: Trump wanted probe control."
To provide fair and non-biased news, you should have selected for the front page "No collusion with Russia but no clear verdict on obstruction" which was surreptitiously hidden on page A-7.
It is very disappointing that you have not met your professional responsibility to your readers.
Cheryl A. Kaatz
Buhl
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.