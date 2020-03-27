Letter to editor: Treat all people properly during epidemic
Letter to editor: Treat all people properly during epidemic

While taking precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 to humanity, we are mistreating humans. I understand this virus is fast spreading and has taken life. I applaud all the steps to halt the spread, however let us not lose sight of those who need to be treated during this time.

I am writing to express frustration and upset over people in the process of treatment that is postponed until who knows when. For example, a 25-year-old who has thyroid cancer that had surgery about a month ago and needs lab work to determine the proper dosage of thyroid replace medication and radiation to finalize the cancer treatment — this appointment was canceled!

Doctors and the hospital need to look and evaluate each patient on their schedule. Many people probably can wait. However, a few people cannot stop their treatment or care and need to be seen.

Another disturbing new policy is the hospital not allowing women having a baby to have anyone with them, no husband, partner, mother, doula or friend. These women come to have a baby surrounded by nurses and no family, are we back in 1950!?

Take steps, screen people and let us not stop treating people properly while protecting humanity.

Taenia Hudson

Hansen

