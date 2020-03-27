Letter to editor: Too much pork in stimulus bill
Letter to editor: Too much pork in stimulus bill

The list of pork in the proposed stimulus bill is truly astounding. Here is just a partial rundown: increase funding for public transit, eliminate post office debt, student loan bailout, increased tax credits for wind and solar power, increased fuel standards for airlines, relief of private union pension fund debt, mandatory $15.00 minimum wage for companies taking federal stimulus money, requires airlines to give a seat on their boards of directors to a union member, makes ballot harvesting mandatory for all states and expands union bargaining powers. Representative James Clyburn, D-S.C. said that this virus provides an "unprecedented opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision." Nobody likes to be played a fool, but this list of items and the Clyburn quote reveals that the coronovirus panic is mostly about politics and very little about the disease.

Martin Lee

Jerome

