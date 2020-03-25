Letter to editor: Too little, too late
Letter to editor: Too little, too late

In his response to the coronavirus crisis, Idaho Governor Little has been doing "too little, too late."

With any exponentially increasing threat, you must get ahead of the curve, not remain behind it.

When you play chess, you need to be able to think at least 2-3 moves ahead, and Governor Little and our local government officials need to think ahead and institute mandatory social distancing as soon as possible BEFORE it becomes absolutely necessary.

We can plainly see what actions China, Italy, France, Spain, California, Texas, and New York have all been forced to take.

Idaho needs a governor and local government officials who will take decisive action to enforce mandatory social distancing as soon as possible, and who will not follow Governor Little's bad example of doing 'too little, too late.'

Travis Oler

Shelley

