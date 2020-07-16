Letter to editor: To keep or bring down Confederate monuments?

Confederate names for government buildings, for streets. Fly the Confederate flag or not. We can remember history in history books, we can go to museums or get visual effects. Confederate generals and leaders should not be honored or glorified in any way. They led a revolt against the United States for one reason — to preserve slavery — to fight to continue man's inhumanity towards man. They led thousands of men into a battle to die in a war they could not win, would not win and should not have won. They were fighting for a cause that was not just. Many view Robert E. Lee as a hero. He or other Confederate generals and leaders were certainly not that. When you lead a revolt against the United States government, it is called treason.

All these monuments, building names, street names, Confederate flags are only a reminder of Blacks being held captive against their will. If it bothers the Blacks, then they should come down. Think about what they are feeling. People like Harriet Tubman who freed slaves, those who tried to end inhumanity, those who saw injustice and tried to correct it, these are the people that should be honored and remembered as good people. After the Civil War the South was left in ruins, lives lost, memories stayed that could not be erased. Hate and discrimination continued and it appears they still exist today. It is time to consider, to try to make things better for all. It is the right thing to do.