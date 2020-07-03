Letter to editor: Time to restore liberty in America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To save our Constitutional Republic we need to restore liberty principles contained in the Declaration of Independence. These principles include:

National Sovereignty. Sovereignty is the primary battle-ground in the war concerning independence versus a global world government.

Natural Law. It is the universal moral code (10 Commandments) that governs all people and forms the basis of our civil laws and inalienable rights.

Self-evident Truths. The Declarations states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident...”

Equality. Government is to protect equal rights, not provide equal things (wealth redistribution).

Inalienable Rights. Fundamental human rights such as life, liberty and private property are granted by God and not by Government. The proper role of government is to protect these rights.

The Inalienable Right to Life, not abortion on demand.

The Inalienable Right to Individual Liberty. Our Country was founded as a Republic not a Democracy. A representative form of government where individual rights are protected.