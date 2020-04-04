Letter to editor: Time to pay attention

What as a people of the world do we believe in? Am I wrong in believing in our constitution? Am I wrong in believing in the rule of law? I hope that I am not. I wonder though, we have a Republican Congress that seems to not believe in the constitution. So I wonder is it just me and a few others who really believe in the constitution and the rule of law. I thought there were checks and balances to protect our democracy. I see that I am wrong again. The Republican Party in Congress has destroyed that. They have created and protected a monster at the cost of the American people.
All great countries start their fall when their leaders follow greed and dismiss the principles that created that greatness. The Republicans have created a morass that will bring about a moribund condition in our country. Wake up, people. Put down your phones and start paying attention to what this demoniac Republican Party is doing to our democracy!
John Scarlett
Gooding
