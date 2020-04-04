Letter to editor: Time to pay attention

What as a people of the world do we believe in? Am I wrong in believing in our constitution? Am I wrong in believing in the rule of law? I hope that I am not. I wonder though, we have a Republican Congress that seems to not believe in the constitution. So I wonder is it just me and a few others who really believe in the constitution and the rule of law. I thought there were checks and balances to protect our democracy. I see that I am wrong again. The Republican Party in Congress has destroyed that. They have created and protected a monster at the cost of the American people.