Letter to editor: Time to change Columbus Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time to change Columbus Day

October 12 or the 2nd Monday of October has been a national/federal holiday for 86 years. The name: Columbus Day.

As a nation, state, communities, and peoples, we know Columbus did not “discover” America. Our dynamic examination of history finally acknowledges Columbus was one of an array of opportunistic European explorers, armed with corporate backing, weapons, sparkly tokens, false promises, diseases, determination and arrogance of appropriating land, who assumed domination over established native populations through diseases, denigration, and destruction of those Indigenous Peoples. The name Columbus Day is highly disrespectful of peoples who had established civilizations long before 1492.

The time is appropriate to change the name of that 2nd Monday of October in honor and respect of peoples who, long before 1492 (precisely 14,500-29,500 years before), lived with established, sophisticated civilizations on this very land.

It is time to rename the 2nd Monday of October as Indigenous People’s Day. The honor of Indigenous People’s history, presence, influence, contributions is not only appropriate, but is the right thing to do. This is an urgent issue needing immediate action.

Catherine Talkington

Twin Falls

Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0