Letter to editor: Time for government officials to wake up!

With the exception of Blaine County, our local officials are treating the COVID-19 as not a big deal in Idaho because we are for the most part rural and inland. Hello — what happened in Blaine County is headed for a community like yours.

They went from one case made public on March 14 to at this writing 35 cases and confirmed community spread. In this short span they first ordered self isolation March 20, then March 22 suggested self isolation for any visitors to Blaine Co from March 8-22.

The elephant in the room is that multiple residents from Blaine County travel to Twin Falls to shop at Costco and Walmart among many other establishments. The order doesn't prevent them from doing so.

We have only one confirmed case in Twin Falls but that is due to the fact we have no testing in place. How many people do you think are walking around right now that have been infected and don't even know it because the incubation period can be as long a 14 days. In the meantime, people are going about their business as usual because no official has told them not to. They are crowding stores, fighting over hard to get items, many in fear and panic mode. It's crazy out there and suggests an eventual need for National Guard call out.