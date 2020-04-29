Letter to editor: Time for America to get back to work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is time for America to go back to work! Is the Covid19 pandemic serious enough to shut down the US economy? The shutdown was in response to a model that said 2,200,000 Americans will die. The number of deaths in the latest models are down 97.7% or 51,000. If the virus is so virulent, why no outbreak when long shopper lines at Costco, etc? If the shutdown lasts much longer, the US economy will be destroyed.

I am a scientist and deal with real numbers, not models. In the 2018-2019 six months flu season, there were over 34,000 US deaths. That means an average of 187 men, women and children died each day from influenza. The 2017-2018 season had about 61,000 deaths. In Idaho, about 300 deaths per year. Why was there no shutdown due to influenza?

The average age of death is about 80. People at risk are those who have respiratory problems or a weak immune system. Covid19 does not seem to affect healthy children.

It is despicable that the Chinese Covid19 outbreak is being politicalized against President Trump. Trump is hated by China, Socialist Democrats, most mainstream media and Deep State globalists. The Democrats are using this pandemic to push their radical socialist agenda which includes voting by mail. This could result in massive voter fraud to obtain a majority in the House and Senate.