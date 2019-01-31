The Trump/McConnell government shutdown is finally over. Hundreds of thousands of families were devastated by it, including families here. It cost our economy billions of dollars, all for a political ploy vanity wall for President Trump. We did learn something, the real leader of America is either right wing hate talkers or Fox News; the trouble is, which one gets Trump to do their bidding? Guess Fox and the talkers will have to duke it out for leadership.
Our disdainful federal delegation did virtually nothing to protect us and represent us. Only Rep. Simpson spoke out against the wall and voted to end the Shutdown. The other three were totally supportive of Trump and Senate Leader McConnell, either of whom could have ended this immediately because the bill that finally stopped it was the same one passed unanimously by the Senate Dec. 19, then held back by McConnell.
Senator Risch and Rep. Fulcher are up for re-election in 2020. We must seriously reevaluate our support for either of them.
We must ask the newspaper to re-evaluate their endorsement for them because actions like this prove their disdain for average Idahoans. Time for a federal delegation that truly represents us.
Dallas Chase
Boise
