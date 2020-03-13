Letter to editor: Thoughts on Trump, coronavirus and socialism

It is despicable that the coronavirus outbreak is being weaponized and politicalized against President Trump. Trump responded quickly to stop people from China and other countries from coming into the US. Trump is hated by China, Democrats, most mainstream media, never Trumpers, and Establishment Deep State people. The virus is not a mass killer, but is much like influenza which also kills people with respiratory problems. Corona is being used to cause unrealistic fear and panic with the assistance of the mainstream media.
Why are so many people supporting Socialist Bernie Sanders and other Democrat candidates? It is because our education system including Common Core teaches Socialist propaganda. The false philosophies of Dewey, Marx, Darwin, Freud and Keynes are largely taught in schools. Socialism destroys a country by distributing and controlling our wealth and stealing private property and kill those opposed. Lenin, Stalin, Hitler and Mao have killed millions after the people were disarmed.
Daily, we see Saul Alinsky's “Rules for Radicals,” which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan), being promoted by liberal socialists and much of the mainstream media. Alinsky's main rules are: Polarization to divide people; Demonization of those opposed to the socialists agenda and; Deception by fake news and lies. The end justifies the means!
The American Judeo/Christian heritage is under attack. Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto is anti-religious and has an anti-morality theme to destroy the family and our Constitutional Republic. Marx's Manifesto and modified by succeeding socialist apologists and promoters became the agenda of the American Communist Party. The planks of the agenda were recorded in an appendix to the January 10th, 1963 Congressional Record. These are similar planks to the “Communist Rules For Revolution” which were captured in Dusseldorf in May 1919 by Allied Forces.
We must return to our Judeo/Christian, Constitutional Republic heritage to preserve individual liberty and freedom. Freedom is not free!
Adrian Arp, Ph.D.
Filer