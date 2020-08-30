Letter to editor: Thin the forests

The Forest Service was at one time the only agency that made money. It paid for local schools, county roads and infrastructure. Cutting was the management tool for limiting fires. Also, one time the fire policy was the 10 a.m. rule, requiring all forest fires to be controlled by 10 the next morning using hand tools by employees and local recruited loggers, no tech, chainsaws, or aircraft. Idaho, for a decade, experienced the hottest temps (dust bowl era) ever on record while almost no wildfires were allowed. Cutting stopped by the 1970s in most Idaho forests, followed by “the let it burn” policy. Of course, after stopping management we will have wild fires. Can there be a balance between putting the fire out immediately, once done by locals, and running up a bill up of millions of dollars lasting for days or weeks? Can reasonable cutting and thinning commence again to limit the billions of dollars spent and still satisfy the proponents of wildfires or are we just going to wring our hands and blame it on climate change?