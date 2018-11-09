Sen. Mitch McConnell, majority party leader of the Senate, is proposing to cut entitlement programs. The programs he listed were Social Security, Medicare, and Medicare.
The only entitlement program in those he listed is Medicaid. On August 14, 1935, the Social Security Act established a system of old-age benefits for workers, benefits for victims of industrial accidents, unemployment insurance, aid for dependent mother's and children, the blind, and the physically handicapped.
Before this act, it was the responsibility of the family, local and state governments to provide for the elderly rather than a Federal concern except for veterans pensions. As a result of the suffering caused by the Great Depression brought support for a national old age insurance program.
The act created a solution to the old age pension problem. Unlike European nations U.S. Social Security "insurance" was supported from contributions in the form of taxes on individuals wages and employers payroll taxes rather then directly from government funds.
Senator McConnell wants to cut social security by 25 percent. The average monthly benefit is $1,600. With a 25 percent cut the monthly benefit would be $1,200. The reason for cutting benefits is to reduce the budget that will reach $1 trillion by 2020. The deficit rose by 17 percent as a result of President Trump's tax cut, which benefited the wealthiest 1 percent.
We have a problem with the deficit and the problem has been created by both political parties. It is a shame that they cannot work together for the good of the people and the country.
It appears they want to cut funding to the old, disabled and children. We need to contact our representatives and let them know how we feel.
Edward Easterling
Kimberly
