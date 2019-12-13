The violation of Social Security
In 1917 the federal government created the “debt” limit. Congress has increased the debt limit 10 times since 2001.
Let me explain — the “deficit” is how much the government spending exceeds tax revenue during the year.
Government borrows more than 40 cents of each dollar it spends. Any default would lead to financial panic, weaking the country’s credit rating.
Who holds the outstanding U.S. debt? China and Japan own half of the present deficit. The U.S. government owes itself??? Mostly borrowed from Social Security!!
Wait a minute! This is the people’s money. It should never be touched by the government.
So America beware: you may have to take a crash course in Chinese or Japanese.
Government, keep your hands away from the people’s money — Social Security.
Karen Phillips
Jerome
