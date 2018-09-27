Are you aware that elitists from both political parties for over 100 years have worked to create a one world government which they will control? They are the “Deep State” behind the bureaucratic Deep State. They work together with the assistance of the mainstream media to destroy our Constitutional Republic. The goal is global socialism/communism where wealth is redistributed and individual liberty and national sovereignty are destroyed. The book, “Shadows of Power” by James Perloff exposes elitists organizations including The Council on Foreign Relations and their global agenda.
Most of the planks of the Communist Manifesto have been implemented in America. They include: Get control of education using schools as transmission belts for socialism; Eliminate prayer and bible reading in schools; Infiltrate the churches and replace Biblical teachings with social justice; Discredit the family as an institution; Eliminate all laws governing obscenity and Biblical morality.
The elitists goal is that the US must be brought down to third world status so that we can merge with other nations under the tyrannical, pro-Communist, anti-American United Nations.
In 1913, the 16th Amendment created the income tax. The 17th Amendment reduced State's Rights with the direct election of Senators. The Federal Reserve System (private bank) gave elitists control of our money. Tax free foundations provide a way for elitists to protect their finances and promote their socialist/communist agenda.
We must get out of the United Nations by passing H.R. 193. It has always been controlled by Communists since its creation in 1945. Alger Hiss was the first UN leader. He worked in the communist Ware cell of the US Agriculture Department.
From the UN we get redistributed wealth, disarmament, gun control, Common Core, refugees, Agenda 21 environmental programs to control all human activity on planet Earth and much more. UN socialism/communism is killing America! Get us out!
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp
Filer
