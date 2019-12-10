The birth of Jesus Christ is the reason for Christmas. Christianity is under severe attack today! America was founded largely by Christians who escaped oppressive dictators in Europe and the State Church of England. It denied religious freedom as it exists in many communist and Islamic nations today. Until 1962, the Supreme Court ruled that we were a Christian nation. Unfortunately, they falsely removed prayer and Bible study from public schools.
Our Founding Fathers, while members of different church denominations, had common Christian religious beliefs which run like golden threads through The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. These self-evident truths common to most religions includes; A respect for a Creator as supreme power in the universe; Obedience to a moral code such as The Ten Commandments; Responsibility of mankind towards his fellow man (The Golden Rule) and charity; Belief in life after death and a judgment in the next life. The Founders wanted Christian religion, morality and knowledge taught in schools.
The Founders, including Washington, Jefferson and Franklin referred to these fundamental beliefs as the “Religion of America.” They all belonged to the same Christian religion, although not the same denomination. These great leaders wanted the Christian religion to be a part of government and our schools. These need to be restored to stop the decline in national morality. The American Revolution connected in one indissoluble bond, the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity. Our civil laws are based on The Ten Commandments.
As we celebrate Christmas and exchange gifts, let us remember God's gift to mankind, Jesus Christ and Christ's gifts of the atonement and eternal life for us. These are the gifts of real worth.
Note: My mother's family arrived in America in 1636 at the Boston area. They left England to have freedom of religion from the Church of England.
Adrian Arp, Ph.D
Filer
