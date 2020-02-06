The national debt is now $21+ trillion, and expected to increase another $1 trillion, plus the $479 billion in interest this year!
The national disasters last year were $45 billion. The interest on the national debt for one year would more than pay for 10 years of national disasters!
We are unable to pay the interest much less the debt!
Gil Biggerstaff
Twin Falls
