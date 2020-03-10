Letter to editor: The most important word?
Letter to editor: The most important word?

What is the most important word in the English language? I have thought long and hard (10 minutes) on the subject and have come to a hypothesis which I will try to develop into a theory. I have discarded words like war, sex, your wife's name and others. I have fought off the bane of aphasia and was struck with an anthropocentric (had to look it up). With all the trials and trepidations that strike a person in life only one word is necessary – humor!

John Scarlett

Gooding

