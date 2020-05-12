Letter to editor: The Invisible Army

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Trump has made an apt analogy indicating that we are fighting a war against an invisible enemy. My service on the Governor’s Coronavirus Work Group has given me an opportunity to see Idaho’s “invisible army” from behind the scenes. I refer to the amazing men and women who serve in our state’s Department of Health and Welfare and local public health departments.

I refer to them as an invisible army because most Idahoans don’t know who they are or what they do, and are unlikely to interact with them directly. These are incredibly dedicated and passionate experts in their fields who work at our state laboratory, who work as epidemiologists, who trace the contacts of those who become infected, who track disease activity and statistics, who coordinate our responses to public health threats, and who help educate and advise the public and our health care professionals.

These individuals often turn down more lucrative opportunities in the private sector because of their passion for the work of public health and their commitment to being public servants.

I have been amazed at the experience and expertise we have here in Idaho. I cannot tell you how fortunate we are to have these talented individuals who dedicate their careers to promoting the health of Idahoans. We owe them a debt of gratitude.