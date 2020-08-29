Letter to editor: The facts on flag burning

This concerns a recent letter to the editor in our paper, concerning flag burning. The author is certainly entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts and faulty logic.

1 - The correct statistic is that 10% of the population identify as being gay, not 1/10 of one percent, as he stated, which is inaccurate by two orders of magnitude, on the minus side.

2 - Burning of the American flag is conflated with burning with burning of gay flags. The Supreme Court has ruled that burning of the American flag is a tenet of the free speech outlined in the Constitution; it has also ruled that burning flags of minority groups is a violation of hate crimes. So these two activities are not analogous in any logical way. If gay flag burning is to be defended on such "scientific" grounds, one must get the facts and logic right beforehand.