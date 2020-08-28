Letter to editor: The facts on flag burning

We must support soldiers
I wonder what our people in Congress would have to say if Putin put a bounty on their heads? I wonder what the president would say if Putin put a bounty on his head? Why don’t they say anything when Putin puts a bounty on our soldiers’ heads? This is not a hoax, folks. All of our expert intelligence people say it is happening. And again, despite what some people would have you believe, our intelligence people are brave, loyal, American patriots. Some of our finest and most dedicated. They always have been.
This isn’t a red or blue thing, despite what some people would have you believe. It’s a patriotic American thing, first and foremost. All Americans, or almost all Americans, used to stand together to support and protect our troops in the war zone, whether it was the right war or not. What the heck has happened to the patriotic American country that I grew up in? The country I was taught to believe in? Don’t we protect our soldiers anymore? Don’t we care?
We owe it to our solders to get to the bottom of this and I mean now. We should not hesitate. What have we got to lose by protecting our soldiers on the battlefield? We need to demand action and honest answers from everybody in Congress and the president. It should all start with our commander in chief. That’s just a patriotic fact. It’s time for our leaders to act and for all patriotic Americans to get on board. We are owed some honest answers and actions and our soldiers are owed protection.
This country, for one reason or another, owes our military people for everything. Why don’t we Americans stand together for the first time in almost four years and do what’s the right thing for our soldiers? Let’s forget all of the divisive red and blue crap and show our soldiers that we, as Americans, give a damn and we’re gonna fix this. Please contact our leaders and demand that we get to the bottom of this. It’s time for our patriots to be patriotic! Stand up for our soldiers who are under fire.
Paul Clark
Twin Falls
The facts on flag burning
This concerns a recent letter to the editor in our paper, concerning flag burning. The author is certainly entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts and faulty logic.
1—The correct statistic is that 10% of the population identify as being gay, not 1/10 of one percent, as he stated, which is inaccurate by two orders of magnitude, on the minus side.
2—Burning of the American flag is conflated with burning with burning of gay flags. The Supreme Court has ruled that burning of the American flag is a tenet of the free speech outlined in the Constitution; it has also ruled that burning flags of minority groups is a violation of hate crimes. So these two activities are not analogous in any logical way. If gay flag burning is to be defended on such “scientific” grounds, one must get the facts and logic right beforehand.
Michael Leeds
Buhl
