Letter to editor: The facts on flag burning

We must support soldiers

I wonder what our people in Congress would have to say if Putin put a bounty on their heads? I wonder what the president would say if Putin put a bounty on his head? Why don’t they say anything when Putin puts a bounty on our soldiers’ heads? This is not a hoax, folks. All of our expert intelligence people say it is happening. And again, despite what some people would have you believe, our intelligence people are brave, loyal, American patriots. Some of our finest and most dedicated. They always have been.

This isn’t a red or blue thing, despite what some people would have you believe. It’s a patriotic American thing, first and foremost. All Americans, or almost all Americans, used to stand together to support and protect our troops in the war zone, whether it was the right war or not. What the heck has happened to the patriotic American country that I grew up in? The country I was taught to believe in? Don’t we protect our soldiers anymore? Don’t we care?