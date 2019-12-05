I see the Christmas lights twinkle this season anew
The red and the gold
The green and the white and the blue
And I pray
I pray that each light be a blessing
A blessing for children and for all who despair
And, too
May this be a time of reflection
A time to empathize and to love and to share
May all those in need feel the peace of the season
To ease the hardships that so many know
And may each light that twinkles at this Christmas time
Be a blessing to comfort their soul
And, too
I must pray for the blessing of hope
Hope for the hopeless, the afflicted and poor
Hope for kindness and caring and sharing and more
And may this be the season
When the Christmas lights twinkle with blessing
And shine brighter than ever before
Paul Clark
Twin Falls
