I see the Christmas lights twinkle this season anew

The red and the gold

The green and the white and the blue

And I pray

I pray that each light be a blessing

A blessing for children and for all who despair

And, too

May this be a time of reflection

A time to empathize and to love and to share

May all those in need feel the peace of the season

To ease the hardships that so many know

And may each light that twinkles at this Christmas time

Be a blessing to comfort their soul

And, too

I must pray for the blessing of hope

Hope for the hopeless, the afflicted and poor

Hope for kindness and caring and sharing and more

And may this be the season

When the Christmas lights twinkle with blessing

And shine brighter than ever before

Paul Clark

Twin Falls

