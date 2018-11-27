This is in response to the lawsuit filed on behalf of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to overturn Proposition 2 results.
OK, let me see if I get this straight. The leader of our federal government, who is a duly elected public servant, who receives payment by the people for doing his job, decides to appoint a judge to the supreme court. The minority party decides that they don't like the other party's public servant choice for the Supreme Court and throws a proverbial “monkey wrench into the works”. The majority party throws a conniption fit and says that no matter what, their choice is going to be approved. Period. Now we skip ahead. A bunch of the majority party members in Idaho don’t like the way the majority of voters voted on Prop 2, which on the Nov. 6 ballot was approved by a 60 percent margin. Not their representatives mind you. The direct voters. They don't like what the overwhelming majority of voters voted for. They want it their way. Huh? I believe the correct response here should be, "The audacity of this bunch!" As a founding board member and leader of the We Knew Dang Well What We Were Voting For Commission (WKDWWWWVFC), we believe that what we have going on here is a clear cut case of what’s commonly referred to as “the pot calling the kettle black”. It’s also called a temper tantrum when referring to 2 and 3 years old kids. Wow!
Joe Auth
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.