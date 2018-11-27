Try 3 months for $3
This is in response to the lawsuit filed on behalf of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to overturn Proposition 2 results.

OK, let me see if I get this straight. The leader of our federal government, who is a duly elected public servant, who receives payment by the people for doing his job, decides to appoint a judge to the supreme court. The minority party decides that they don't like the other party's public servant choice for the Supreme Court and throws a proverbial “monkey wrench into the works”. The majority party throws a conniption fit and says that no matter what, their choice is going to be approved. Period. Now we skip ahead. A bunch of the majority party members in Idaho don’t like the way the majority of voters voted on Prop 2, which on the Nov. 6 ballot was approved by a 60 percent margin. Not their representatives mind you. The direct voters. They don't like what the overwhelming majority of voters voted for. They want it their way. Huh? I believe the correct response here should be, "The audacity of this bunch!" As a founding board member and leader of the We Knew Dang Well What We Were Voting For Commission (WKDWWWWVFC), we believe that what we have going on here is a clear cut case of what’s commonly referred to as “the pot calling the kettle black”. It’s also called a temper tantrum when referring to 2 and 3 years old kids. Wow!

Joe Auth

Twin Falls

