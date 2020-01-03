Recently my wife had to go to the emergency room at St. Luke’s hospital. Her wait was about 20 minutes before she was given an exam room so her problem could be diagnosed.
The procedure took a few minutes, then she was given a private room in the patients tower for which she was given treatment for four days. CNUS, nurses, practitioners and doctors gave her around the clock attention. She was placed upon monitored oxygen and vital readings, and special food services at special times. The bedside manner of all the providers was friendly, caring and informative.
Explanation of her home treatment was provided. While she was in her room, entertainment was provided by the TV. An attendant was given to her instantly simply by pushing a button.
Unlike the Santa Clara Medical Center, where hundreds of people wait four to eight hours for emergency service, the emergency room in St. Luke’s never keeps people waiting for more than one to two hours at most. The differences in the friendliness between the providers at each medical center is to be noted. Top notch diagnoses and treatment given along with the friendly attitude.
I must mention that Family Services in Twin Falls provides similar services. Dr. Erik Long and physician assistant Brandon Tanner have given me and my wife wonderful treatment over many years.
I am thinking about the name of St. Luke’s hospital. St. Luke wrote the Gospel of Luke and the Book of Acts in the Bible. In biblical times he was a great doctor who provided much love to his patients. I think St. Luke’s hospital has carried out his noble tradition.
Dave Davis
Kimberly
