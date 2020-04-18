Letter to editor: Thanks to hospice volunteers

Something I love about our community is how people rally together to help others in a time of need.
At Hospice Visions, 21 trained volunteers are giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible, even at the end of life. Presently, as our volunteers can’t visit these patients and their families where they reside, we are helping the Hospice Visions staff provide comfort, care and love, by participating in singing groups that bring joy to the outside of their homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes. We also make handmade note cards for those not leaving their homes, and 3-inch embroidered springtime flowers to brighten up the day of all whom receive them, as well as calling on the phone those who they would normally visit in person so they know they are not alone or forgotten.
In addition, some attend virtual community health care coalition meetings presently centered around COVID-19 issues. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of volunteers who give of their time and heart.
Across the U.S., more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service every year. April 19–25 is National Volunteer Week; hospice volunteers make extra special moments possible for the patients and families they serve every day. Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement.
I encourage others to learn more about hospice by contacting Hospice visions Inc., hospicevisions.org or by calling 208-735-0121.
Jim Stevens
Hospice Visions, Inc. Volunteer
