Letter to editor: Thanks to hospice volunteers

At Hospice Visions, 21 trained volunteers are giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible, even at the end of life. Presently, as our volunteers can’t visit these patients and their families where they reside, we are helping the Hospice Visions staff provide comfort, care and love, by participating in singing groups that bring joy to the outside of their homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes. We also make handmade note cards for those not leaving their homes, and 3-inch embroidered springtime flowers to brighten up the day of all whom receive them, as well as calling on the phone those who they would normally visit in person so they know they are not alone or forgotten.