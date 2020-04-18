Letter to editor: Thanks to an angel at the grocery store

Nice to know that there are really angels among us. Angels that spread random acts of kindness toward total strangers.
While standing in line at Smith's behind a young lady, I noticed that the checker was adding my groceries along with hers. Before I could say "wait!" they had been run up and "paid for."
This lady turned to me as she was leaving, and said, "I've got this one. It's OK." So whomever you are, you have my sincere gratitude and a big, big THANK YOU.
Susan Taylor
Twin Falls
