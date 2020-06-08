Letter to editor: Thanks, Gov. Little

Thanks, Gov. Brad Little for your measured response to the COVID pandemic. You took action to protect the state's citizens, and not only did we flatten the curve, but Idaho was able to reopen its economy before many other states.
The people trying to recall you are wrong, and I'm confident a majority of Idahoans see this. (And, not that it matters, but this is being written by a guy who's as liberal as they come, pro choice, pro gun control, triggered by Trump, etc.)
Rick L. Davis
Pocatello
