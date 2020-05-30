Letter to editor: Thanks from a trucker

Upon entering Idaho, from Utah, we are required to stop at the Cottrell Port of Entry. On April 18 I drove into the port of entry to do the usual truck legal business. As I was getting ready to leave, a woman with a mask on and gloves covering her hands asked me if I wanted beef or chicken. She said she was handing out taco salads and wanted to know what I liked. As she handed me the plastic bag, I noticed she had taken it out of a gray minivan with the name "Morley" on the license plate. When I looked into the sack, there was a plastic fork, an energy bar, a bottle of water and dressing for my salad. Wow! How welcomed was that gift! As some of you know, it is hard for truckers to buy food along our routes so this surprise of food was wonderful.