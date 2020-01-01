I would like to thank our City Council for their recent 6-0 vote in support of the Refugee Program and sending a letter of support to the Twin Falls County Commissioners. I would also like to thank the County Commissioners for their 3-0 vote in support of the Program and decision to send a letter of support to Governor Brad Little and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
This letter is in response to the Trump Administration’s Executive Order 13888 that asks states with refugee programs in their localities if they want to continue with the program.
I attended both the City Council and County Commissioner public meetings that addressed this issue. I was very pleased to see that both meetings drew large audiences that seemed to be totally in support of the program. All public speakers at both meetings were in support.
It was a very uplifting experience to hear discussions about the benefits refugees have brought to our community for three decades, including, but not limited to: industry workforce, positive economic impact, cultural enrichment, and the mere act of helping individuals and families who have come from horrific life experiences.
You have free articles remaining.
The most moving presentations were from actual refugees who spoke of the gratitude they had to be brought to Twin Falls to start a new and positive life. We should all be proud that this Program is in our community for it truly reflects what America is all about.
Richard Aldama
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.