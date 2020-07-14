Letter to editor: Thank God for Idaho

Congratulations to those who put on a rally for our law enforcement at the park the other night. Being an optimist, I see things with that viewpoint. No, don't want socialism, Marxism, communism, fascism or any other form of government but the kind we have now. I like pro-democracy, the kind that backs free market economy, smaller government, family, God, community and love of neighbors and country, old fashioned religion, individualism, the pioneering spirit, accountability, responsibility and all the things that belong to a strong America. A shout out to Governor Little for putting into law that transgenders should not compete in sports with girls who are genetically girls in all fields of athletics.

Jobs are coming back. The mortality rate for the virus is very low so I encourage everyone to follow the protocols so we can reopen all facets of Idaho. The Fourth of July reminds us of our American heritage. Living in Kimberly, Idaho, which I consider a blessing, with my African American wife, I am white and I count my blessings on a daily basis. In another week we celebrate Kimberly Good Neighbors Day, which is an affirmation of the good life in Kimberly. What a good thing it is to attend church in this community as our new pastor begins his work at Kimberly Christian Church. We have many churches in Kimberly, which gives us the spiritual equipment to face life. Our library is open again, businesses are beginning to flourish again. Hope is on the way. We have all our needs met in Magic Valley, a great medical system in St. Luke's, good local governments and a diverse economy for our diversified peoples. Thank God for Idaho.