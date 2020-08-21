Letter to editor: Teachers will be too busy as COVID-19 police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wanted to respond to the article that was printed in the Times-News regarding the home school distant learning being closed with and waiting list. It was indicated that more parents enrolled their children for distance learning than planned for “because of COVID-19." I know my family is choosing to distance learning for the consistency and lack of a mask required for education to take place.

One of my biggest issues is The Twin Falls School District is making the teachers become COVID-19 police. By requiring masks even on the best days, cleaning classroom spaces and social distancing, the teachers will not have time to teach what we have asked them to — math, science, social studies, English, grammar, writing and soft skills. They will be too busy teaching procedures for masks, cleaning and social distancing the students before they can consider teaching curriculum.