Letter to editor: Teachers will be too busy as COVID-19 police

I wanted to respond to the article that was printed in the Times-News regarding the home school distant learning being closed with and waiting list. It was indicated that more parents enrolled their children for distance learning than planned for “because of COVID-19." I know my family is choosing to distance learning for the consistency and lack of a mask required for education to take place.
One of my biggest issues is The Twin Falls School District is making the teachers become COVID-19 police. By requiring masks even on the best days, cleaning classroom spaces and social distancing, the teachers will not have time to teach what we have asked them to — math, science, social studies, English, grammar, writing and soft skills. They will be too busy teaching procedures for masks, cleaning and social distancing the students before they can consider teaching curriculum.
During the survey period last May, my thoughts were the pandemic with be over and we will be back to a regular education in brick and mortar school, maybe with a few more guide lines if a child did test positive. However, the pandemic politics have continued and the school districts “color code of how to proceed” is ridiculous. (I have 3 students in three different schools.) I also think it was short sighted of the Twin Falls school district to only plan for 200 students to distance learn for elementary and middle schools. When there are 6 elementary school and 3 middle schools in the district. With the pandemic being an issue of concern; the school district should have planned at least 200 students for each school, not 200 students district wide.
Not everyone has a choice for home school. But I am not alone.
Carrie McMurdie
Music teacher and mother
Twin Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!