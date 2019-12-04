Recently I became a classroom helper in Miss Smith's third grade class at Perrine Elementary School in Twin Falls. As I have a granddaughter in the class, I wanted to be present to access her work in the classroom. Since I was a third grader back in 1945, I discovered some differences. I discovered that Miss Smith was just as dedicated to her job as was my teacher so long ago. Different subjects were taught in a very organized fashion. Most of the students were eager to learn. Miss Smith also teaches social values as demonstrated when she told the students that we need each other in the classroom and outside the classroom in order to thrive. She stresses the need for cooperation along with humility and doing one's best.
Speaking of dedication, I think of my friend Kathy Makin who has taught kindergarten class at Kimberly Elementary for the past 35 years. She loves her job and she loves kids. She has a special gift in working with kids. I think as parents and grandparents we need to support our children by working closely with the school and the teachers. Join the PTA, visit your child's classroom, make sure your child does the homework and be aware of the special events at the school. Teachers are doing their jobs but also need support from the parents. Parents need to make sure their child is at school on time, respects the classroom and the teacher and to be available for parent teacher conferences. We need good teachers and parents for the next generation to be successful.
Dave Davis
Kimberly
