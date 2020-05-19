Letter to editor: Support Ybarra's lawsuit

Bravo to Sherri Ybarra. She has the guts and the knowledge to sue this corrupt Republican Legislature that would steal funds from the public education system in Idaho.
The public education system is being attacked all over the country by this President and Republican Senate that supports the 1% and believe: "If you keep them stupid, you can control them."
The children coming into the world today are the brightest we have experienced and they see through corruption, which has caused this action to stifle their intelligence and educational opportunities.
Support Sherri Ybarra. Don't let them minimize your child's education. Don't let them treat them as a means to their end, for we are an end in and of our self.
Carolyn Hanson
Twin Falls
