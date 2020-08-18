Letter to editor: Support vets - vote by mail

As the government’s most trusted agency, using no tax money, the United States Postal Service employs nearly 100,000 active military and veteran personnel. The USPS relies on revenues such as postage sales to maintain its status as a nonprofit organization. The vote-by-mail ballots would bring in much needed revenue to help keep those veterans working to support their families. Support a vet-vote by mail.
John Paige Pocatello
