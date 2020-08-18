You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to editor: Support vets - vote by mail
0 comments

Letter to editor: Support vets - vote by mail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As the government’s most trusted agency, using no tax money, the United States Postal Service employs nearly 100,000 active military and veteran personnel. The USPS relies on revenues such as postage sales to maintain its status as a nonprofit organization. The vote-by-mail ballots would bring in much needed revenue to help keep those veterans working to support their families. Support a vet-vote by mail.

John Paige Pocatello

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News