I disagree that Lt. General Lute's story that the war in Afghanistan was a waste of money, men, and time. Lute must remember that the 9-11-2001 attacks on the U.S. justified the Global War on Terrorism and the U.S. counterattack on terrorist overseas.

The U.S. DOD must continue to fight GWOT overseas in order to kill terrorist and protect the U.S. homeland against terrorist strikes which kill US citizens, destroy infrastructure, and cause U.S. to lose money and a sense of security to conduct their daily lives.

I believe the U.S. Armed Force's operations in Afghanistan have been successful due to the fact that there has been limited terrorist strikes in the U.S. since 2001. Let's all support the warriors down range that protect our security.

Lt. Col. Tom Duffy

U.S. Army retired

Bellevue

