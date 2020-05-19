Letter to editor: Support the Postal Service

If no congressional action is taken soon, the USPS will run out of cash by September. Congressional mandates and the COVID-19 has taken away the revenue needed for the Postal Service to operate on a “break even” basis. A congressional stimulus of $25 billion is needed to protect a public service to deliver checks, medicines, mail-in votes and other important correspondence to every American no matter where they live or work, six-days a week. Privatization would most likely increase rates to our customers and reduce service, especially in rural areas in Idaho.