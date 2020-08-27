Letter to editor: Support the NRA

This morning I was listening to my XM Radio in my pickup and heard there was going to be a news conference about Trump's taxes. Being interested in that I listened in. Instead it was the New York State attorney general talking about suing the NRA leaders and her intentions were to completely dissolve the NRA. I have never been a person to gravitate to groups with the exception of being in Future Farmers of America in high school and an Elks member for several years, and involved in the local car club.

I am 79 years and 11 months old, and have never seen anything like what has been going on the last eight months. I thought about this for a couple of hours, and got on my smartphone and looked up the NRA phone number, and I signed up for five years, an optimistic number for my age. I asked the guy on the phone if he wanted to know why I signed up and he asked if the news this morning had anything to do with it. Yes! He also said that he was busy signing up new members all morning.