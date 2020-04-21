Letter to editor: Support Brenda Richards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a former House of Representatives member for District 23, I have known Brenda Richards for many years and want to encourage District 23 voters to vote for her for the Idaho Senate. Brenda is a dedicated public servant, the former elected Treasurer for Owyhee County, an Owyhee Initiative leader and a long-time Owyhee Cattle Association member. She's served on public lands advisory boards and has represented Idaho well in national and regional agricultural groups. She's a long-time active Owyhee conservative Republican with dedicated experience in many aspects of Southern Idaho life.

Brenda also has the personal characteristics necessary to succeed retiring Sen. Bert Brackett as a real leader in Idaho's Senate. She has Brackett's support and will be a great successor to his many years of service. Brenda brings a broad array of personal traits to this position. She's knowledgeable, and not afraid to ask questions and to learn from those around her.