Letter to editor: Support Brenda Richards

As a former House of Representatives member for District 23, I have known Brenda Richards for many years and want to encourage District 23 voters to vote for her for the Idaho Senate. Brenda is a dedicated public servant, the former elected Treasurer for Owyhee County, an Owyhee Initiative leader and a long-time Owyhee Cattle Association member. She's served on public lands advisory boards and has represented Idaho well in national and regional agricultural groups. She's a long-time active Owyhee conservative Republican with dedicated experience in many aspects of Southern Idaho life.
Brenda also has the personal characteristics necessary to succeed retiring Sen. Bert Brackett as a real leader in Idaho's Senate. She has Brackett's support and will be a great successor to his many years of service. Brenda brings a broad array of personal traits to this position. She's knowledgeable, and not afraid to ask questions and to learn from those around her.
She's a thoughtful individual, cognizant of the many constituencies of her area. She'll listen to all sides, in the long tradition of District 23 members including Frances Field, ret. Brenda also has a winning personality and is not afraid to listen to different perspectives on the issues. She's a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights, pro-life anti-abortion. She supports public education; she and her husband Tony have successfully raised three sons in Owyhee schools.
She's a thoughtful individual, a solid Republican and will be a great replacement for Sen. Brackett in the Idaho Senate.
I would also like to offer my support for Matt Bundy, who is running for open seat 23A. Matt has broad experience as a Mountain Home city councilman, (16 years) high school teacher and Air Force veteran. He has the requisite experience and judgment to represent District 23 well in the House.
These two candidates have my endorsement for Idaho Legislature, District 23. I hope you'll support them with your vote in the spring GOP primary.
Rep. Stephen Hartgen, ret. (2008-2018)
Idaho House of Representatives
